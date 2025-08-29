YouTuber By Day, Burglar By Night: Bhubaneswar Police Nab 'Change Your Life' Influencer

Bhubaneswar police have arrested a YouTuber who preached about honesty and living a crime-free life during the day but turned into a thief at night. The accused, identified as Manoj Singh, ran a channel called "Change Your Life", where he uploaded motivational videos promoting discipline and a life without crime.

However, in reality, Manoj was involved in several thefts. Police revealed that more than 10 cases have already been registered against him. On August 14, he allegedly robbed a house in the Bharatpur police station area, stealing 200 grams of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Based on a complaint, police kept a close watch on Manoj's movements for about a week. Eventually, he was caught in Khandagiri Bari with stolen gold and Rs 1 lakh cash in his possession.

Residents who were robbed said that they were not at home during the incident, and upon returning, they found the locks broken and valuables missing. Police have now urged people to remain cautious and not blindly believe online personalities.

"Though he is an expert burglar and has at least 10 theft cases pending against him, he gave motivational talks during his free time and earned good views," Police Commissioner S Dev Dutta Singh told The Indian Express.

According to the police, Singh was a "habitual day-time burglar" who specifically targeted locked and standalone homes during the day. It was on the back of a complaint from the couple that the arrest was made.