Gujarat Records Highest Single-Day Surge Of 17,119 COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 17,119 new coronavirus infections, the highest rise in cases in the state in one day, which took the caseload to 9,56,112, the health department said.

Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 10,174 with ten patients succumbing during the day.

Gujarat had earlier reported its highest 14,605 new cases on April 30, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, the state had reported 12,753 new cases.

The tally of active cases rose sharply to 79,600.

Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 5,998 new cases, followed by Surat with 3,563 and Vadodara with 1,539 cases, the health department said.

