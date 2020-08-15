Gujarat Police Tests Facial Recognition System To Track Missing Offenders

When offenders are spotted by police's CCTV network, the location is sent to the cops (Representational)

Gujarat Police has successfully tested a facial recognition system (FRS) based on artificial intelligence in Vadodara city to strengthen its law enforcement system and curb crime.

Sandeep Chaudhary, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 2 of Vadodara city, told ANI that Vadodara City has successfully tested FRS and it will empower Vadodara City Police in law enforcement.

"Vadodara City Police will be first in the state to use FRS. Under the initiative, we are using our CCTV network and database of absconders, missing kids, and criminals who haven't been arrested to find them," the DCP said.

Mr Chaudhary said the already existing database of criminals and missing people has been uploaded in the system and whenever those people come in the view of the police's CCTV network, an alert will be received by the police about their exact location.

"We tested the initiative recently in two to three different scenarios. We have tested it with live CCTV feed as well. We uploaded photographs of some suspects in the database and the moment they came under any CCTV in our network, we got the exact location and alerted officers on the field immediately," he said.

Mr Chaudhary said currently Vadodara has a network of 700 CCTV cameras, and the police department is working to add 407 more cameras to their network.

"Recently, the city administration has approved one more proposal under which around 500 more CCTV cameras will be added to the city's network, and with that, the city's CCTV network will reach 1,550-1,650 cameras. With this we'll keep a sharp eye on all the crowded places and borders of the city," he said.

