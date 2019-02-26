Gujarat On High Alert After India Strikes Terror Camps Across LoC

All police establishments in Gujarat have been put on high alert. (FILE PHOTO)

Police issued a "high alert" across Gujarat today after India carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control early this morning to target the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"In view of the action on terrorists across the border by IAF, all establishments have been put on high alert," a message from Gujarat's Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said.

India struck the biggest camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and a "very large number" of terrorists were eliminated, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The operation, described as "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating action after the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 soldiers were killed.