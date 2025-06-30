Gujarat Sees Wettest June In 10 Years, Monsoon Rainfall Exceeds 288 MM

June is the wettest month in Gujarat since 2015 with rainfall exceeding 288 mm so far, official data shows.

Gujarat has recorded 288.70 mm rainfall, or 32.73 per cent of its annual average so far, which is the highest since 2015. The southwest monsoon arrived in Gujarat on June 16 and covered the entire state by June 18.

The monsoon broke its previous record of 200.83 mm rainfall recorded in June 2023.

South Gujarat region has received the highest rainfall at 532.55 mm, followed by East Central and Saurashtra regions with 245.15 mm and 278.94 mm of rainfall, respectively, since the onset of the monsoon.

Only five districts -- Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Rajkot -- have received less than 25 per cent of their average rainfall during this period, while Bhavnagar and Botad districts have received more than 50 per cent of the average rainfall so far, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data.

In 2024, Gujarat recorded the highest 442.23 mm of rainfall in August. With 442.23 mm of rainfall, August was the wettest month for Gujarat last year.

At 36.76 mm, Gujarat had recorded its lowest rainfall in June in 2016.

In the 24 hours ending 6 AM on Monday, 189 talukas out of 251 talukas in Gujarat received rain, with Kadi taluka in Mehsana district recording the highest rainfall of 91 mm, followed by Viramgam taluka in Ahmedabad which recorded over 84 mm of rainfall. The data shows 25 talukas received more than 25 mm of rainfall during this period.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli on Tuesday and at isolated places in several districts during the next week.

