'Largesse Of State...': Gujarat High Court's Strong Remarks On Morbi Bridge Tragedy

Collapse of the suspension bridge, over a century old, on October 30 killed over 130 people. (File)

The Gujarat High Court today sought direct answers and slammed the manner in which the contract was awarded for maintenance of a 150-year-old bridge in Morbi that collapsed on October 30 killing over 130 people. It observed that the Morbi civic body was not represented in the court despite a notice: "They are acting smart."

It pointedly asked officials to come back with answers on whether any condition for certifying fitness of the bridge before its reopening was part the agreement, and who was the responsible person to certify that.

"The largesse of the state seems to have been granted without there being any tender floated in this regard," the order later noted. "Why was the tender for the repair work of a public bridge not floated? Why weren't bids invited?" Chief Justice Aravind Kumar said to the Chief Secretary, the state's top bureaucrat, at the opening hearing of the case that will be heard on Wednesday too.

The Morbi municipality had given the 15-year contract to Oreva Group, which is best known for the Ajanta brand of wall clocks.

"The municipality, which is a government body, has defaulted, which ultimately killed 135 people," the court said as a preliminary observation, and asked if the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963, was complied with.

"How was an agreement for such an important work completed in just one and a half pages?" the Chief Justice said. "Was the largesse of the state given to Ajanta company without any tender being floated?" the court further observed.

It pointedly asked for the basis on which the bridge was being operated by the company after June 2017 "even when [the contract signed in 2008] was not renewed after 2017". A new agreement was signed this year.

The court had taken note of the tragedy on its own and sought replies from at least six departments. Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri are hearing the matter.

So far, only some staff of the contracted company have been arrested, while the top management, which signed the Rs 7-crore pact, has not faced action, nor have any officers been held accountable for the bridge having been reopened ahead of the renovation schedule.

The court also asked for files of the contract from the first day to be submitted in a sealed envelope.

The government has submitted that it worked at "lightning speed" and saved many lives. "Nine people have been arrested, and if anybody else is found to be guilty, we'll definitely book them," a government lawyer said. It submitted that monetary compensation has been give too: The state government has announced Rs 4 lakh to families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the disaster site in his home state, announced Rs 2 lakh each from the central government for families of the dead.

In the order today, the court directed the Principal District Judge of Morbi to appoint a bailiff to a notice to the civic body. It noted that, though the state has filed an affidavit, some clarifications are needed on the renovation contract.

"The list of chronological events would indicate that MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed on June 16, 2008, between Collector and the contractor," it noted. "This was to operate, maintain, manage and collect rent in respect of the suspension bridge. The said period expired on June 15, 2017. Thus the moot question would be: Under this MoU, who had been fixed the responsibility to certify the fitness of bridge... After the term was over in 2017, what steps were taken by Morbi civic body and the Collector thereafter to float a tender?" the court said.