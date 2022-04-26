Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Assault Case

Jignesh Mevani has been accused of using criminal force against public servant

Gujarat's Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has been sent to police custody for five days, in a case where he has been accused of assault and molestation by a woman police constable in Assam.

The case was filed at the Barpeta road police station on April 21, in which Mr Mevani has been accused under laws dealing with obscene acts or words in public, voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty and outraging of modesty.

The MLA's counsel said he will move the bail petition at a higher court in Barpeta tomorrow.

"We are absolutely surprised. There was not a whisper about the assault on officials when he was under police custody for three days. Suddenly after he was granted bail, he was shown as rearrested," Mr Mevani's lawyer said yesterday.

The Dalit leader, who received bail on Monday in a case involving tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested immediately after in the second case involving the woman constable.

Mr Mevani was initially arrested from Gujarat's Palanpur on Thursday after a complaint was filed against him by a leader of the Assam BJP over his tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.