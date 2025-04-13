Advertisement
Gujarat Man, Wife Die After Taking Poison, Their 3 Children Hospitalised

The couple, their two sons and a daughter started vomiting Saturday morning, following which some neighbours called an ambulance, and they were rushed to a hospital.

Read Time: 2 mins
The man has been identified as Vinu Sagar
Sabarkantha:

A man and his wife died after they and their three teenaged children allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to die by suicide in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Sunday.

The exact reason behind the incident, which took place in Vadali town, was not yet clear, an official said.

The couple, their two sons and a daughter started vomiting on Saturday morning, following which some neighbours called an ambulance, and the five family members were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, the official from Vadali police station said.

"From there, they were referred to the civil hospital in Himmatnagar around the afternoon. The couple later died during treatment," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Vadali police station, and further probe was being conducted to look into the reason for the extreme step, the official said.

They have been identified as Vinu Sagar (42) and his wife, Kokilaben (40). Their children -- 19-year-old daughter and sons aged 17 and 18 -- are under treatment, the police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

NDTV News
