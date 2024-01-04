Gujarat In Talks With Chipmakers In Japan, US, South Korea For Investment

Gujarat has signed initial investment agreements worth $86 billion with 58 companies (File)

Gujarat is in talks with semiconductor companies in Japan, South Korea, and the US for investment in the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel told Reuters on Thursday.

Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, is holding its biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit next week and has signed initial investment agreements worth $86 billion with 58 companies ahead of the event.

