PM Modi Meets Mozambique, Timor Leste Presidents At Vibrant Gujarat Summit

The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the heads of state/government of the Czech Republic, as well as Mozambique and Timor-Leste, for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Welcoming the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala to the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as the two leaders shook hands.

PM Modi then met, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by Timor Leste's President, Jose Ramos-Horta in Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister of Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, arrived in Ahmedabad on yesterday to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, spanning for three days, from January 10 to 12.

This is the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "fruitful meeting" with President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The meeting, marked by warm exchanges and a shared commitment to collaboration, underscored the deepening bond between "Delhi and Dili!"

The focal points of the meeting spanned a wide array of sectors.



Development partnerships took centre stage, with both leaders expressing a mutual interest in fostering growth and progress in key areas. Notably, discussions revolved around energy, IT, FinTech, health, and capacity building, showcasing a commitment to shared advancements in these domains.

PM Modi noted that his meeting with Jose Ramos-Horta in Mahatma Mandir was even more special considering Mahatma Gandhi's influence on Horta's life and work.

Timor-Leste President had arrived in Gujarat on Monday to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel welcomed him at the airport.

Moreover, PM Modi also met President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique on Tuesday.

The encounter, laden with significance, was heightened by President Nyusi's previous association with the state, having pursued a course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

PM Modi expressed his delight at the meeting, highlighting the special nature of the meeting due to President Nyusi's ties with Gujarat.

The discussions between the two leaders delved into a comprehensive range of subjects, underscoring the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship. Key focal points included defence collaboration, trade partnerships, energy cooperation, and the rich tapestry of cultural linkages that bind India and Mozambique.

