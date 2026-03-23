Gujarat Hospital Dean's Driver Arrested For Filming Woman In X-Ray Ward

A driver attached to the Dean of Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad was arrested after he was caught secretly filming a woman in the hospital's X-ray department.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, came to light after the man was caught recording a patient during a medical examination. Hospital administration confirmed that the accused was an employee assigned to the Dean's office.

Administrative Action and Legal Status

Following the incident, the hospital management moved to terminate the driver's services. Dr Devang Shah, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Sola Civil Hospital, said that the administration has officially removed the staff member from his position.

Despite the gravity of the breach of privacy, the police reported challenges in pursuing a formal harassment case. The victim involved was contacted by authorities but explicitly declined to file a formal complaint.

A digital forensic check of the suspect's mobile phone did not yield any remaining objectionable photos or videos at the time of inspection. Hospital officials said that a private settlement was reached between the victim and the driver.

Preventive Measures

Although no formal FIR for voyeurism was filed due to the lack of a complainant, the police have taken preventative action. The suspect has been arrested to maintain public order and deter future misconduct.

The hospital has faced scrutiny regarding security protocols within sensitive diagnostic areas, prompting a review of staff access to patient wards.