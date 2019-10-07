'Gujarat Has Maximum Consumption Of Liquor Despite Ban': Ashok Gehlot

Maximum consumption of liquor is in Gujarat, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday questioned the liquor ban in Gujarat. He said the state has the maximum consumption of liquor among all states.

"I was in Gujarat for a year. There is a ban on liquor since independence. But Gujarat has the maximum consumption of liquor. This is the situation of Mahatma Gandhi's Gujarat," he said.

Dispelling the rumours of a ban on liquor in Rajasthan, Mr Gehlot said that no ban will be imposed on liquor as strict measures can be taken to prevent illegal liquor.

"I am personally in favour of banning liquor. But a ban on alcohol will give way for illegal liquor. Under these circumstances, it cannot be banned in the state. In 1977, a ban was imposed but it failed," he said.

This year on October 2, Rajasthan government imposed a ban on certain categories of tobacco.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.