Gujarat Government Transfers 20 Police Officers

The Gujarat government on Saturday transferred 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enquires, R B Brahmbhatt.

The 1995-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer has been appointed as the new ADGP of state CID (Crime and Railways), relieving state DGP Ashish Bhatia of the additional charge of the CID, said a notification issued by the state home department.

R T Susara, a 2011-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Surat city.

Usha Rada, a 2013-batch IPS officer, was appointed as DCP, Zone-3, Surat city.

Anand district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian has been now appointed as DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad city.

Ajit Rajian has been replaced by 2016-batch officer Praveen Kumar, currently serving as DCP, Zone-1, Rajkot.

