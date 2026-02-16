High-Risk Scenario, Sniper Contest: Commando Competition Begins In Gurugram

The 16th All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC) was formally inaugurated at the National Security Guard (NSG) Garrison in Gurugram's Manesar on Monday, marking the beginning of thirteen days of intense, high-calibre contest among India's elite police commandos.

Hosted by the NSG this year, the prestigious competition has brought together nearly 800 commandos from 24 teams representing Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police Forces from across the country. Conducted under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board, the AIPCC serves as a national platform to benchmark tactical excellence and operational preparedness.

The competition aims to simulate real-world operational environments faced by specialised units, including counter-terror operations, urban intervention, hostage rescue, and protection of critical assets. Over the next two weeks, teams will undergo rigorous evaluation across modules designed to test physical endurance, tactical proficiency, precision shooting, leadership, and coordinated team execution under stress.

Addressing the gathering at the opening ceremony, the Director General of NSG underlined that the competition is not merely a test of speed or strength, but of composure, clarity of judgment and discipline under pressure. He observed that a commando is defined as much by mental resilience and restraint as by marksmanship and agility.

In addition to the principal events, a stand-alone Sniper Competition is also being conducted. This segment focuses on advanced marksmanship, long-range engagement and critical decision-making in variable operational conditions - skills central to modern counter-terror response frameworks.

The inaugural ceremony featured a ceremonial parade by participating contingents, followed by a live operational demonstration by NSG's famed Black Cat Commandos. The high-tempo drill showcased counter-terror and close protection manoeuvres executed with precision and coordination under simulated high-risk scenarios, drawing appreciation from attending officials and delegates.

Officials reiterated that the competition is being conducted in a transparent and professionally structured manner, with independent juries overseeing assessments to ensure fairness and credibility. Held on a rotational basis each year, the latest edition underscores the continued emphasis on interoperability, standardisation and collective preparedness among India's police forces in the service of national security.

As the contest unfolds at Manesar, the spotlight remains firmly on the country's finest commandos - tested not just for skill, but for nerve, discipline and unity of purpose.