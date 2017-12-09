Gujarat Election 2017, Phase 1 Polls: Meet The Voters Who Made The Day Memorable

Meet the enthusiastic electorates who made the Gujarat Election Round 1 memorable:

The voters' excitement level for the first phase of Gujarat election 2017 was palpable when a couple, dressed in wedding finery, came out to vote just before the wedding ceremony. A bride-to-be also left her 'haldi' ceremony to cast her vote. 106-year-old Motli Bai, who was witness to historic Dandi March, also came to the polling station, inspiring others to come out and vote

106-year-old Motli Ba, who saw the Dandi March, casts vote



The All India Radio today shared a picture of 106-year-old Motli Ba with indelible ink impression on her index finger after casting her vote in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017. Motli Ba is among the senior-most voters in Gujarat who witnessed the historic Dandi March of 1930 that was led by Mahatama Gandhi as part of the Civil Disobedience Movement.



'Selfie point' draws crowd at Bhavnagar



People posed for photographs at a stall set up and decorated by the Election Commission in Bhavnagar to raise awareness about the importance of casting votes. Enthusiastic youngsters took photos at the 'selfie point' at the polling station on the first phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017.



Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed Fenny Parekh standing in line to cast her ballot in Surat's Katargam. Dressed in a resplendent yellow saree, Ms Parekh smiled widely at the camera and showed off her voter ID card in one picture. With her hair tied back in a tight top knot and her face covered in bright yellow haldi, Ms Parekh made for quite a sight.



Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara votes in Rajkot



Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara casted his vote in Rajkot's Ravi Vidayalaya polling station in the Gujarat assembly election 2017. Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani is contesting from Rajkot West.



Couple comes to vote before their wedding ceremony



A couple, dressed in wedding finery, came to a polling station in Bharuch to cast their vote in the Gujarat assembly election 2017 before their wedding ceremony. The Bharuch assembly constituency is one of the largest industrial areas including Ankleshwar GIDC and it is sometimes called the chemical capital of India.





First-time voters

The first-time voters, who form a crucial voting block of 12 lakh in Gujarat, participated in the elections today. "My experience has been very nice. I always tell other people, go out and vote...," said the excited voter.



