Gujarat Doctor Demands Rs 4,000 To Perform Free Surgery, Arrested

A contractual orthopaedic surgeon at Gujarat's Anand General Hospital has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to perform a surgery that should have been carried out free of cost, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Dr Chintan Snehalbhai Shah.

According to the police, the case began after a complainant approached the Anand ACB police station alleging that a friend had undergone finger surgery at the government hospital. The complainant alleged that Dr Shah demanded money to carry out the procedure.

Officials said the doctor initially demanded Rs 6,500. After discussions, the amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 4,000. According to the police, the complainant paid an initial Rs 1,000, while the doctor allegedly asked for the remaining Rs 3,000 after the surgery. Unwilling to pay the balance, the complainant approached anti-corruption officials.

Based on the complaint, the police laid a trap inside the hospital. Officials said the complainant met the doctor outside the operation theatre lobby on the first floor, where a conversation took place regarding the remaining payment.

Police said Dr Shah accepted the marked Rs 3,000 during the operation. Officials then arrested him and recovered the cash.

The accused has been charged under anti-corruption provisions for abusing his position and accepting illegal gratification. Further investigation is underway.