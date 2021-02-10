AAP Promises 'Delhi Model' For Ahmedabad Ahead Of Gujarat Civic Polls

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting for the first time on all seats in Gujarat Civic Polls

The AAP has fielded 154 candidates for the elections to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which will go to polls along with five other civic bodies on February 21.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting for the first time on all seats in the elections to local bodies in Gujarat, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on February 21 and 28.

The "guarantee card" for voters of Ahmedabad which was released on Wednesday, lays emphasis on areas like education, health, tax, parking and public transport, culture and sports, environment, public amenities, and others.

"The AAP will do for the AMC (Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation) what it has done for Delhi in terms of health, education, women's safety, sports, etc., as promised in our guarantee card," the party's Ahmedabad zonal organising secretary Hasmukh Patel told reporters.

He said, like Delhi, a school will be set up in each ward of the AMC and more teachers will be recruited.

"Education should be such that there will be no need for students to take tuitions," Mr Patel said.

The AAP will also set up a mohalla clinic in each ward in Ahmedabad, where people can get international quality health services free of cost, he said.

The party has also promised nutritious mid-day meals for students in civic-run schools.

Apart from this, the party's "guarantee card" also promises operating 500 buses for the population of 10 lakh, setting up sports complex in each zone, taking action against the industrial units releasing pollutants in streams, holding mohalla meetings before preparing civic budgets. It also promises ridding the city from the menace of stray cattle and dogs.

The AAP has also released a "report card" saying it continues to engage with the public by holding rallies over various civic issues such as the number of city buses, drinking water facilities in certain areas, removal of encroachment, illegal hoardings, etc.

AAP's leaders from Delhi have been campaigning aggressively for the elections to the municipal corporations, with Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh recently holding roadshows and addressing the public in Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot.

Elections to six municipal corporations will be held on February 21 and that for municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats on February 28.

Results will be declared on February 23 for the first phase and on March 2 for the second phase.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)