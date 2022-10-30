Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse Updates: 30 Dead, 100 Feared Trapped

At least 30 people were killed on Sunday evening when a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi, said police sources. The death count could go up as many are still feared trapped.

The incident took place in Morbi, about 200 km from state capital Ahmedabad, on the Machhu river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has announced compensation, has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister and other officials regarding the accident.

Here are the updates on Gujarat cable bridge collapse:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 30, 2022 21:02 (IST) Government Takes Responsibility For Gujarat Bridge Collapse, Says Minister To NDTV

"The government takes responsibility for this tragedy. The PM has spoken to the Chief Minister. All top officials are on ground. The renovation happened last week. We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter," said Brijesh Merja, Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) of Gujarat.







Oct 30, 2022 20:40 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Says Praying For Safety Of Those Who Fell In River

Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP appears to be the main challenger to BJP in the upcoming Gujarat polls, said he is praying for the safety of people.

Oct 30, 2022 20:21 (IST) Rahul Gandhi Asks Congress Workers To Help In Rescue Ops

Rahul Gandhi, who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, has asked Congress workers to help those injured in the Morbi accident.



Oct 30, 2022 20:15 (IST) All About Morbi Bridge

The cable bridge in Morbi is a historical bridge. It was renovated last week. After the renovation, it was reopened to the public on the day of Gujarati new year on October 26.





Oct 30, 2022 20:14 (IST) PM Modi Announces Compensation

PM Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of people who have lost a member in the accident. Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured.





Oct 30, 2022 20:10 (IST) Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi On Way To Morbi

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi is on his way to the accident site in Morbi, which is almost 200 km away from state capital Ahmedabad.

Oct 30, 2022 19:55 (IST) PM Dials Gujarat Chief Minister Over Cable Bridge Collapse

PM Modi spoke to Gujarat chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi, his office tweeted, adding that he has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. "He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," it said.



Oct 30, 2022 19:47 (IST) Over 100 Feared Trapped In Gujarat Bridge Collapse

Over 100 people were feared trapped after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat on Sunday evening. There were about 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed. Rescue work is on in full swing.