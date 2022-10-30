5 Facts About Old Bridge In Gujarat That Collapsed Today

Gujarat bridge tragedy: The bridge over River Machhu was renovated last week and it was reopened on October 26, say reports

5 Facts About Old Bridge In Gujarat That Collapsed Today

The old cable bridge over River Machhu in Gujarat collapsed today

New Delhi: Over 60 people were killed after a century-old cable bridge collapsed over River Machhu in Gujarat's Morbi city this evening. Reports say there were hundreds of people on the bridge when it snapped.

Here are 5 facts about the bridge over river Machhu

  1. A private trust named Oreva renovated the bridge last week after getting the government's tender, according to reports. The bridge had been shut for seven months for renovation, officials said.

  2. The bridge was reopened on October 26, officials said.

  3. There are allegations that the bridge was reopened without having a fitness certificate.

  4. Yesterday, in a video, many people were seen on the bridge, jumping and running on it. The cable bridge was seen swaying due to their movements.

  5. "The bridge was renovated last week. We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter," Brijesh Merja, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, told NDTV.



Post a comment

Featured Video Of The Day

.