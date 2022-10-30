5 Facts About Old Bridge In Gujarat That Collapsed Today

A private trust named Oreva renovated the bridge last week after getting the government's tender, according to reports. The bridge had been shut for seven months for renovation, officials said.

The bridge was reopened on October 26, officials said.

There are allegations that the bridge was reopened without having a fitness certificate.

Yesterday, in a video, many people were seen on the bridge, jumping and running on it. The cable bridge was seen swaying due to their movements.