Video: 24 Hours Before Gujarat Tragedy, Many Seen Swaying Bridge

People seen swaying the Gujarat bridge 24 hours before it came crashing down

A centuries old cable bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 60 people. The suspension bridge had been repaired just a week ago.

Yesterday, in a video, hundreds of people were seen on the bridge, jumping and running on it. The cable bridge was seen swaying vigorously. Today, it came crashing down.

Authorities launched a rescue operation following the collapse, with divers deployed to search for missing people.

Videos from the spot showed many struggling in the water, trying to reach the bank in darkness.

State minister Brijesh Merja said the government takes responsibility for the bridge collapse, adding that even they are shocked by the turn of events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is touring his home state of Gujarat, announced compensation for those killed and injured in the accident.