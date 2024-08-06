Couple, 19-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide At Their Gujarat Home: Police

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,'' police said (Representational)

A couple and their 19-year-old son allegedly died by suicide in their house in a residential building in Gujarat's Morbi city on Tuesday, police said.

Bodies of Haresh Kanbar (57), his wife Varshaben (55) and their son Harsh (19) were found hanging from the ceiling in different rooms of their flat on the fourth floor of a building in the Ravapar Road area, an official from A-division police station said.

Mr Kanbar's brother found the bodies in the bedroom, living room and kitchen of the flat in the morning and informed the police, he said.

Mr Kanbar was a businessman and owned a hardware store in the city.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, we were not ruling out other possibilities and will investigate the case from all angles," said Superintendent of Police (Morbi) Rahul Tripathi.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the family has said no one should be held responsible for their extreme step, he said.

"The exact reason for their extreme step is unclear, and it will be investigated," the official said.

According to an acquaintance of the family, Mr Kanbar had celebrated his son's birthday two days ago.

