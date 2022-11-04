Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Search And Rescue Operations End

No more victims were reported missing so the rescue operation was called off, said police. (File)

The search and rescue operation was called off on Thursday night, five days after a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river claiming at least 135 lives, said the official.

State Commissioner of Relief Harshad Patel said that no more victims were reported missing so the rescue operation was called off.

"The ongoing search and rescue operation has been completed. Due to no missing persons left, the search operation has been completed after discussing with all investigating agencies," said the Commissioner of Relief.

At least 135 people were killed and over 100 injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu river.

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies carried out search and rescue operations at the spot of the Morbi bridge collapse.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Morbi in Gujarat.

He also chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy.

Four of the nine accused in the mishap have been arrested and remanded to police custody. Five are still at large.

Gujarat Police had filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the nine people of Oreva group, prima facie responsible for the bridge collapse tragedy.

Of the four persons in police custody, two are managers of the Oreva company, which threw the bridge open for visitors after seven months of maintenance works, and the other two are fabrication work contractor's people.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, Rahul Tripathi, SP, Morbi, had said, "We are questioning all the 4 accused in our custody and we are trying to establish the liability of the different kinds of lapses in the bridge renovation. We are doing a thorough investigation and if anyone's role comes forward, he or she will be booked and arrested."

He added further, "Yes, we have given a scientific report to the court but details of the same can't be shared with you at this stage as this will hamper our investigation." Statewide mourning was observed in Gujarat on Wednesday with the national flag flown at half-mast on the government buildings in the state.

