Displaying caste-identifying words, symbols, and signs on private vehicles in Gujarat has been prohibited under a new amendment to the state's motor vehicle rules, with the government bringing such displays explicitly within the restrictions governing vehicle signage.

The Ports and Transport Department notified the Gujarat Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, on November 17, prohibiting the display of caste-related signs, figures and text on private vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks.

Under the amendment, a new sub-rule (3) has been inserted after sub-rule (2) of Rule 138 of the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

It states that no advertising device, caste-identifying sign, figure or any kind of text can be displayed on a private vehicle, except where permitted by the state government through a general or special order.

The amendment also changes the wording of sub-rule (1) of Rule 125. The words “No advertising device, figure” have been replaced with “No advertising device, caste signage, figure”, bringing caste-identifying signs explicitly within the provision.

The restrictions cover caste-related words, symbols, figures and other written material displayed on vehicles. However, the new provision allows the state government to grant exemptions through a general or special order.

The draft amendment was first published in the Gujarat government's Extraordinary Gazette on June 11, inviting objections and suggestions from affected persons within 30 days.

The government said no objections or suggestions were received during the stipulated period, following which the final rules were notified.

The amendment provides an explicit provision in the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, against displaying caste-based identities on private vehicles.

The practice of displaying caste identities on vehicles is not new in Gujarat, where cars and two-wheelers bearing labels such as ‘Patidar', ‘Kshatriya' and other caste-identifying names have been reported on roads.

In 2015, Rajkot Police had announced a drive to remove caste-related writings from vehicle registration plates, with officials describing the practice as common across the state.

A similar enforcement drive in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad in 2023 resulted in more than 2,300 challans being issued for caste and religious stickers on vehicles.

The latest amendment in Gujarat goes further by explicitly covering caste-identifying displays on private vehicles, including those placed on parts other than registration plates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)