Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Re-Polling At Six Booths Today

Fresh voting will be held at two booths each in Viramgam and Savli constituencies and one each in Vadgam and Daskroi constituencies.

All India | | Updated: December 17, 2017 00:53 IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Re-polling will be conducted in four assembly constituencies (File)

Ahmedabad:  The Election Commission (EC) said re-polling will be conducted at six booths in four assembly constituencies in Gujarat today.

The poll body, however, did not specify the reason for fresh polling.

Chhaniyana-1 and 2 polling booths in Vadgam, Viramgam-27 booth in Viramgam, Nava Naroda in Daskroi and Nhara and Sankrada booths in Savli will have re-polling, the EC said.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani contested from the Vadgam constituency.

The EC also ordered that Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips should be counted at 10 booths in seven constituencies, as the presiding officers of these booths had failed to wipe out the votes cast during the mock poll from control units.

Also, there would be random counting of VVPATs at a booth each in every constituency when votes would be tallied across the state on December 18.

