On Last Day Of Gujarat Election Campaign, PM Modi To Address BJP's SC, ST Members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) members of the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat today and listen to their concerns on cyclone Ockhi, which may hit the state.The high-octane campaign for the first phase of the crucial Assembly polls in Gujarat, PM Modi's home state, is scheduled to come to an end today.The Prime Minister will connect with the party workers on their mobile phones through the "audio bridge" technology and directly interact with the divisional heads of the party's SC and ST units in the state.About 10,000 workers of the party would directly attend PM Modi's call, the BJP said in a statement on Wednesday.On Diwali, PM Narendra Modi had extended his greetings to around 23,000 BJP workers in Gujarat through tele-conferencing.He had also spoken to around 2,000 party workers in his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, using the same technology.On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed three rallies in Gujarat - in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. Today he will also address a rally in Surat, which was postponed from Wednesday due to cyclone Ockhi. The Surat rally will conclude his campaigning in Gujarat.The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases -- on December 9 and 14 -- and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.