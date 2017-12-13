Gujarat Election 2017 Live: Gujarat Gears Up For Second Phase Of Polls Tomorrow

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was sharply critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for "deliberately" misconstruing the dinner meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's residence that was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh as well.





PM Modi, and later the BJP, had linked the dinner meeting for Pakistan dignitaries and attended by Manmohan Singh with the ongoing assembly election. The insinuation was that Manmohan Singh had colluded with Pakistan, a charge that Dr Singh has described as "falsehood and canards" and demanded an apology.