Fireworks, Handshakes And Garlands Welcome Rahul Gandhi At His Delhi Residence

Celebrations outside Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence

Congress party members welcome Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi

Beating drums, fireworks and flowers were part of Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi's grand welcome at his Tughlaq Lane residence after he arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening after the conclusion of his party's campaign in Gujarat, where elections are currently underway.Along with a huge gathering of party workers and supporters, the outgoing president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, was also present to welcome her son after his elevation to the top post.Rahul Gandhi who will take over as Congress boss later this week, was campaigning in Gujarat when the Congress had made his election official on Monday.The two-hour-long celebration outside his residence included party workers dancing and distributing sweets to welcome home their newly elected leader. In attendance were some members of the party including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, leaders of the Youth Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Mahila Congress.Rahul Gandhi will take over as Congress president from his mother Sonia Gandhi in a ceremony on the lawns of the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters in Delhi, after he was elected unopposed. The 47-year-old will be the fifth person from the family to head the oldest political party.The Congress had asserted that Rahul Gandhi had earned the party's top post, dismissing allegations that the election was a sham.Hours after his election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Mr Gandhi on Monday, wishing him a fruitful tenure.Rahul Gandhi was elevated as the party's vice president in January 2013 and has since then, operated as the party's number 2.