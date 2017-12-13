PM Modi, Manmohan Singh's Handshake After Bitter War Of Words PM Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh met outside parliament before entering the house for a tribute to the nine people who were killed in the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh today greeted each other with folded hands as they came face to face at an event to mark the 2001 parliament attack anniversary.The two leaders met outside parliament before entering the house for a tribute to the nine who were killed in the attack.The meeting comes in the middle of a massive controversy over PM Modi's allegation that at a dinner attended by the former prime minister, Congress leaders discussed the Gujarat election with Pakistani guests - hinting that Pakistan was trying to influence the outcome.PM Modi's comments at an election rally in Gujarat provoked outrage from the Congress, which rubbished the charge.But the sharpest rejoinder came from Manmohan Singh, who said the Prime Minister should apologise to the nation for "falsehoods and canards" After an acrid campaign for the Gujarat election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen at the same event greeting BJP leaders.The 47-year-old, set to take formally charge of the Congress party on Saturday, shook hands warmly with union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.