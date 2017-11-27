BJP Releases Final List of 34 Candidates For Gujarat Polls, Drops Anandiben Patel

On the last day of filing of nominations for the second phase of the Gujarat polls, the BJP released its final list of 34 candidates today, and dropped five MLAs including a minister and former chief minister Anandiben Patel.Anandiben Patel, the legislator from Ghatlodia seat of Ahmedabad city, had earlier announced that she would not contest the polls.The BJP has also dropped minister Rohit Patel from Anand seat.The other MLAs not given tickets are Nagarji Thakor from Radhanpur, R M Patel from Asarwa (SC) and Vinchhia Bhuria from Limkheda (ST).Former minister and spokesperson Jaynarayan Vyas will be contesting from Siddhpur, from where he lost the 2012 polls.The ruling party has also given tickets to Tejashariben Patel, the former Congress MLA who joined the saffron party earlier, and Kanu Makvana, the son of former Congress MLA Karamshi Makvana, who had crossed over to the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls.In its sixth and final list, the party has given tickets to 12 sitting MLAs.The BJP has fielded Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia, represented by Anandiben Patel, while senior leader Kaushik Patel has been given the ticket from Naranpura, which was earlier represented by party president Amit Shah.Mr Shah had resigned as MLA after his election to the Rajya Sabha.The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.