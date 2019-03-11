Guinness Record In Udaipur After Donation Of Over 3 Lakh Clothing Items

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap, received the certificate from an official of the Guinness Book of World Records-UK at Udaipur on Sunday.

All India | | Updated: March 11, 2019 16:18 IST
The campaign reached out to over 120 schools, 15 colleges and around 30 NGOs


Udaipur: 

A campaign by a member of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur has received over 3 lakh items of clothing, creating a Guinness world record for the largest collection of clothes for donation, a press release claimed.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap, received the certificate from an official of the Guinness Book of World Records-UK at Udaipur on Sunday, it said.

He started the ''Vastradan'' campaign under which over 3,29,250 pieces of clothing from over 76,000 donors were collected and distributed to the needy, the release said.

The campaign reached out to over 120 schools, 15 colleges and around 30 NGOs, it said.

"I started the campaign as an innovative exercise in giving. I could have asked some organisations to fund the same, but I wanted the citizens, young boys and girls of the city to show what a large heart they have," Mr Mewar said in the release.

