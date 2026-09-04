"Proud Moment For Nation": PM Modi Praises ISRO's GSLV-F17 Rocket Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite, describing the achievement as a matter of national pride.

PM Modi took to his social media 'X' and said, "Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation. The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India's first-ever imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define India's space sector."

"The growing partnership between ISRO and Indian industry is adding new strength and scale to our space programme and expanding India's capabilities across the entire space ecosystem," he said.

The GSLV-F17 rocket lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2:55 a.m. IST on Friday in a pre-dawn launch. The EOS-05 satellite was subsequently placed into its designated sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan expressed satisfaction over the mission's outcome, saying the GSLV-F17 had precisely injected the advanced Earth observation satellite into its intended orbit.

Mission Director Thomas Kurian described the achievement as a significant milestone for the GSLV programme. He said the mission marked the 19th flight of the GSLV and carried a specially configured Earth observation satellite capable of providing near-real-time imaging.

Kurian also pointed out that EOS-05 is the heaviest satellite that the GSLV has placed into a geosynchronous transfer orbit or sub-GTO orbit. He credited the successful launch to years of extensive preparation and dedicated efforts by scientists, engineers and other teams involved in the mission.

The EOS-05 mission is designed to strengthen India's Earth observation capabilities. The satellite is expected to provide a continuous view of the country from an altitude of nearly 36,000 km above the Earth, supporting advanced imaging and observation applications.

The GSLV-F17 launch vehicle is 51.7 metres tall and has a liftoff mass of approximately 420.5 tonnes, making it one of India's major operational launch systems.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh also welcomed the successful mission, stating that India's space programme continues to achieve new milestones and reinforce the country's standing as a major global space power.

"EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation satellite and India's first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit, enabling advanced imaging across visible, infrared, multispectral and hyperspectral bands," Jitendra Singh wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)