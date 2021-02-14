Activist, 21, Arrested From Bengaluru In Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case

A 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru has been arrested in the Greta Thunberg "Toolkit case"" by the Delhi Police. Disha Ravi is one of the founders of the "Friday for Future" campaign. It has been alleged that Disha Ravi edited the toolkit and sent it ahead.

On February 4, the Delhi Police filed a case regarding toolkit. Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had tweeted a toolkit earlier this month to show support for the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws that has been in progress at the borders of Delhi since November 26.

Coming after the chaos and violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, her tweet had helped draw global attention to the protest.

The Delhi Police said the toolkit was found on a social media handle that predates the violence and indicates a conspiracy behind the events of January 26.

"The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India," Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had said.

"We have registered a case for spreading disaffection against the government of India - it's regarding sedition - and disharmony between groups on religious, social and cultural grounds, and criminal conspiracy to give shape to such a plan," the officer had said.