Video: Man Snatches Mic From Greta Thunberg After She Supports Palestinians

The disruption occurred after Ms Thunberg invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to speak

A controversy erupted at an event in Amsterdam on Sunday when a man snatched a mic from climate activist Greta Thunberg. The disruption occurred after Ms Thunberg invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to speak, leading the man to accuse her of introducing politics into the event.

Before inviting the Palestinian and Afghan women onto the stage, Ms Thunberg, while addressing a massive crowd, said, “As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

After the women spoke and Ms Thunberg resumed her speech, a man stormed the stage, expressing his discontent.

"Came here for a climate demonstration, not a political view," he said while snatching the mic from Ms Thunberg.

Security then escorted the man off the stage as Ms Thunberg urged him to "calm down".

Later, she was heard chanting "No climate justice on occupied land," along with the crowd.

The Afghan woman, Sahar Shirzad, told the news agency Associated Press that Ms Thunberg generously allowed them to share the stage with her, stating, "Basically, she gave her time to us."

The Palestinian activist, Sara Rachdan, who was also on stage, spoke about "death and mourning" in Gaza.

The incident came after an extensive climate march in Amsterdam, where tens of thousands of individuals paraded through the streets, advocating for increased efforts to combat climate change.

Organizers declared that 70,000 people participated in the march, labelling it the largest climate protest ever in the Netherlands.

Greta Thunberg was also among those walking through the historic heart of the Dutch capital, contributing to the substantial turnout for the event.