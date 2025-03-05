"Gravity Was In Vedic Texts Before Newton Spoke About It": Rajasthan Governor

The theory of gravity was mentioned in the Vedic texts long before Isaac Newton gave it in 1687, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde claimed on Wednesday.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony at Jaipur regional centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Bagde said India has been a hub of knowledge and science since ancient times with renowned institutions like the Nalanda University attracting students from across the world.

"Newton spoke about gravity much later. It was mentioned in the Vedic texts much earlier in India," he was quoted as saying in Hindi in an official statement.

He said the decimal system came up in India. He, however, alleged that continuous efforts had been made to erase India's ancient knowledge and cited the burning of the Nalanda library in the 1190s as an example. He also said that when the British colonised India, they, too, attempted to suppress the ancient knowledge.

Therefore, it is necessary to increase the intellectual capacity of the students of the country and connect them with Indian knowledge and science, he asserted.

He also said there are no "shortcuts" to learning, and students must also read books that increase their intellectual capacity and help them succeed in life.

At the event, the governor also awarded degrees and medals to the students.

