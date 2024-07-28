BJP's Veteran Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde Named Rajasthan Governor: 5 Points

The 78-year-old has been associated with the RSS since his teenage years (File)

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed former Maharashtra Speaker and veteran BJP leader Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde as the new Governor of Rajasthan. Haribhau Bagde has replaced Kalraj Mishra whose tenure ended on July 21.

Speaking to reporters after being named as Rajasthan governor, Mr Bagde said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me yesterday informing me that I would have to go out of Maharashtra. He also asked me to not reveal it to anyone...I have been associated with the RSS since I was 12-13 and completed its three-year course. Till 1980 I was with the Jana Sangh. I like taking up challenges. I may have been chosen for this post because of my work in the party for so may years."

Here are a few facts about Haribhau Bagde: