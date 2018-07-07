Grand Alliance Of Opposition Parties Is Imaginary, Says BJP

BJP's Nalin Kohli said Mamata Banerjee should first concentrate on her home turf of West Bengal

The "grand alliance" being proposed by opposition parties to oust the BJP from power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is "imaginary" as there is nobody to lead it, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli said today.

"The grand alliance is imaginary. Who is going to lead it, what will be its ideology, who will be part of it and who would be left out is not clear," Nalin Kohli told reporters in Kolkata.

BJP president Amit Shah during his June 28 visit to West Bengal had ridiculed Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts to stitch an alliance against his party.

He had said that Ms Banerjee should first concentrate on her home turf of West Bengal as "the ground was slipping from under her feet".

The spokesperson said, "There could be three formations of the grand alliance -- Congress-led, Congress involved and Congress out. Which is it? We don't know. We also don't know who is leading it."

On the alleged attacks on BJP workers in the state, he said that the incidents are condemnable.

Mr Kohli was in the city to attend an interactive session 'Ethics and Compliance is the New Normal' organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.