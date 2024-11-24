Car, Misled By GPS, Falls Into River From Under-Construction Bridge, 3 Dead In UP

The car climbed onto the damaged bridge and crashed into the river flowing below.

For most of those who travel by road, using GPS (Global Positioning System) technology to reach their destinations safely is an obvious choice. However, for three - including two brothers - in Uttar Pradesh, it led them to a tragic end.

The car, being navigated using GPS, climbed onto a damaged bridge and plunged into the river flowing 50 feet below in Faridpur when it was travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district this morning.

The damaged Wagon R was taken out of the Ramganga river when the villagers spotted it. All three in it - including two brothers - were dead by then. The villagers informed the police about the accident.

"Earlier this year, floods had caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse into the river, but this change had not been updated in the GPS. As a result, the driver was misled and did not realize the bridge was unsafe," Circle Officer of the area Ashutosh Shivam said.

The family members who reached the post-mortem house said that the victims were relying on Google Maps. They also blamed the departmental officials because the bridge was left incomplete and there was no barricading around the area to caution the incoming vehicles.

The family blamed the negligence of the administration for the accident. They have also requested the district magistrate to take action against those responsible so that such incidents do not happen in future.

"In addition, the absence of safety barriers or warning signs on the under-construction bridge compounded the danger, leading to the fatal accident," Ashutosh Shivam said.

Two passengers have been identified as Vivek Kumar and Amit of Farrukhabad. The police are trying to identify the third victim.