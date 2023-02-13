'Government Wants No One Lags Behind In Development': President Murmu

The President said education is important for both boys and girls. (File)

President Droupadi Murmu said today the government wants to ensure that no segment of society falls behind in development and that everyone progresses.

Interacting with the members of the Buxa tribe while distributing forest rights letters to them here, she said, "UP has 25 crore residents, but why has the Buxa group been called (to the event). It is because the government wants to ensure that no section of society is left behind. Everyone should move forward. Every child should get the facility to study, get education and progress financially."

She said the Buxa community has been lagging behind socially and economically as well as in terms of education and the government wants it to make progress in every field.

"When I was Governor, I had asked the government to work for the development of tribes. There is a lot of work going on for them. Schools and colleges are opening for them. If the beginning is good, then all the problems will also be solved," she said.

The President said education is important for both boys and girls.

She also said a home is necessary for sustaining life.

"The number of girl children is increasing and some of you have become panchayat leaders and committee members," President Murmu said.

The President said people should carry a desire to progress and move forward.

"You should have a powerful mindset. A boost in spirit is necessary," she said "(Tribal) Children need to participate in various competitions with children from other communities. We are tribals, we won't get left behind, we will also be powerful, and we will also grow. This should be the mindset," she added.

She said, "I will speak to the government about opening schools nearby, if necessary. Eklavya schools are already functioning."

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare and SC-ST Welfare Asim Arun presented mementos made by tribal groups to the President, the state government said.

A documentary on the Buxa tribe was also screened by the Tribal Development Department during the programme.

