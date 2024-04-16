'Government Of Lilliputs': KCR Slams Congress In Telangana

File photo

The war of words between the ruling Congress and BRS in Telangana intensified on Tuesday with former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claiming that the state government does not appear to last for more than a year as it looks like some from Congress may join BJP or Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself may jump the ship.

Addressing an election rally at Sangareddy near here, Mr Rao said Congress should be in power for five years so that its performance would then be known clearly.

He claimed that Revanth Reddy's comments in public meetings and "survey reports" indicate that the government's popularity has waned.

"Survey reports say that Congress would not get more than two seats. The farming community is going against them in all districts," Mr Rao, also known as KCR, said.

"That's why, looking at the chief minister's fear and shivering in the Narayanpet meeting yesterday, I submit that this government does not last even for a year. Who will join the BJP or the chief minister himself may jump (the ship), what will happen... chief minister speaks something here. He goes to Delhi and tells in TV to vote for BJP," he said.

Mr Rao attacked the Congress government, describing it as a "government of lilliputs".

He slammed the government for not making arrangements to pay tributes to the 125-ft tall statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar installed near the Secretariat here by the previous BRS government on the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution on April 14.

Mr Rao also claimed that it is necessary to make BRS victorious in the Lok Sabha elections to ensure that the Congress government remains alert and implements its election promises.

Alleging that the police indulged in certain incidents of showing an unfair attitude towards BRS, he said they should refrain from such behaviour. "Police brothers, please put an end to this. We are recording all," he said.

The BRS president also attacked the BJP, describing it as a relative that is not helpful. The BJP-led government at the Centre did not sanction any medical colleges to Telangana, he alleged.

Stepping up his attack on BRS ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that the former CM Chandrasekhar Rao "mortgaged" the self-respect of his party activists to BJP to secure bail for his daughter K Kavitha and to defeat Congress, especially in five seats.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls on May 13.

