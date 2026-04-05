Government Medicine Scam Busted In Delhi, Rs 70 Lakh Stock Seized

An organised racket involved in the illegal diversion and sale of government-supplied medicines meant for free distribution in public hospitals was busted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Medicines worth approximately Rs 70 lakh have been recovered, and five accused have been arrested so far.

Acting on specific intelligence, a raiding team laid a trap at Jai Bharat Transport in Delhi's Tis Hazari on Thursday. Three accused-Neerej Kumar, Sushil Kumar, and Laxman Mukhia-were arrested on the spot while transporting a large consignment of medicines in a Mahindra tempo and a hatchback. The seized medicines were clearly marked "GOVT. SUPPLY NOT FOR SALE," indicating their illegal diversion into the open market.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the racket had been operating for the past one to one-and-a-half years through a network of brokers across multiple cities. Based on disclosures, two more accused-Binesh Kumar, a pharmacist/storekeeper at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Prakash Mehto, a contractual helper-were arrested for siphoning off medicines from hospital stock by manipulating records.

The recovered stock includes high-value antibiotics and critical care drugs such as Cefixime, Amoxicillin-Clavulanate, Ceftriaxone, Ceftazidime, Meropenem, Erythropoietin injections, and Rabies Antiserum, among others.

Police said the main accused, Neerej, a wholesale medicine dealer from Saharanpur, acted as the key receiver and distributor, while others handled transportation and internal diversion from hospital supplies.

All medicines and vehicles have been seized, and a case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station. Further investigation is underway to trace financial transactions, identify other members of the network, and uncover the full scale of the racket.

Officials said the operation highlights continued efforts to curb the misuse of government resources and ensure essential medicines reach intended beneficiaries.