Government Donates Rs 1 In Cash To Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust For Work To Begin

Ayodhya Ram Temple: The trust will accept donations, grants, subscriptions, aids or contribution from any person in cash, kind, including immovable properties, without any conditions, the official said.

The government on Wednesday made the first donation of Rs 1 in cash to the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' trust to begin its work of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said.

D Murmu, an under secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, contributed the amount to the trust on behalf of the central government.

It will initially function from the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran but will look for a permanent office later, the official said.
 

