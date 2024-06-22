Government Announces Rs 1 Per Kg Increase In CNG Prices

This is not the first time CNG prices have been raised in recent months. (Representational)

In a development affecting daily commuters and the transportation sector, the Indian government has announced an increase in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by Rs 1 per kilogram.

The new pricing structure came into effect at 6:00 a.m. on June 22, resulting in an immediate impact on various regions across the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

In Delhi, the price has risen from Rs 74.09 to Rs 75.09 per kg, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the prices have increased from Rs 78.70 to Rs 79.70 per kg and in Gurugram, Haryana, there has been no change in the CNG prices, which remain stable despite the hike in neighboring regions.

The price adjustment is expected to have a widespread impact on commuters who rely on CNG-powered vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and personal vehicles.

The increase will likely result in higher transportation costs, which may subsequently affect daily travel expenses for millions of residents.

This is not the first time CNG prices have been raised in recent months.

The frequent adjustments in CNG prices have been a cause of concern for consumers, who are already grappling with the economic pressures of inflation and fluctuating fuel costs.

The latest increase in CNG prices underscores the challenges faced by commuters and the transportation sector in navigating the complexities of the energy market.

