Government-Opposition Consensus, 15-Hour Discussion On Farmers' Protest

The farmer protests will be discussed for 15 hours in parliament, the government agreed today in a breakthrough in its talks with the opposition.



The discussion will take place in the Rajya Sabha, where Question Hour has been suspended for two days.



Over 16 opposition parties had demanded a five-hour standalone discussion on the farmer protests, which the government agreed to increase to 15.



Pralhad Joshi, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, made the announcement after agreeing to the opposition's demand.



"Since the government has accepted this proposal we are ready for a discussion," said Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress.



There will be no Question hour and private members' bills will not be taken on Friday to accommodate the discussion on farmers who have been protesting since November on highways outside Delhi against three central laws that they believe will drastically reduce their income by taking away guaranteed minimum prices for their crops and by leaving them open to exploitation by big corporates.