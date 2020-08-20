Stone-Throwing Fest Held In Madhya Pradesh Despite Curfew. 110 Injured

The traditional "Gotmar mela'' was held in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday

A traditional stone-hurling festival in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district left 110 people injured on Wednesday. The fest - known as "Gotmar Mela" - was held despite section 144 imposed in the area due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Gotmar is the annual fight between people of two villages where stones are hurled at opponents. The popular ritual is preceded by prayers at a local temple.

Senior district official Sourabh Kumar Suman told news agency PTI that there was no permission for the event and the villagers were only allowed to offer a flag at a nearby temple.

"It was decided in the peace committee meeting that five members each from two villages will offer traditional flag at the Ma Chandika temple and thereafter the ritual will end without traditional mela, but people did not follow this," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, despite no permission given, people gathered in large numbers and started throwing stones at each other, the official said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed after the incident.

The injured were taken to hospital and were discharged after the primary treatment.

A probe has been initiated, the official said.