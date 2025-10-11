Got A Fix For Delhi's Air? Win Rs 50 Lakh In Clean-Air Innovation Challenge

Delhi is turning to innovators for its next clean-air breakthrough. Delhi government on Friday launched a first-of-its-kind Innovation Challenge to crowdsource affordable technologies that can directly cut particulate pollution (PM2.5 and PM10) from roads, vehicles, and construction sites.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will lead the citywide hunt for deployable, low-cost solutions, from dust-trapping road coatings to exhaust-capture devices, that can work in real Delhi conditions.

Announcing the initiative, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Delhi is "throwing open its doors to anything that works on the ground."

"Bring us what works on the road or at construction and industrial sites. If it cuts PM2.5 or PM10 substantially, installs easily, and stays affordable, we'll back it," he said.

The competition has a three-stage evaluation: initial DPCC screening, expert field or lab trials, and final validation by national labs like NPL. Shortlisted entries will receive Rs 5 lakh after Stage-2 trials, while fully validated technologies can win up to Rs 50 lakh and a route to large-scale adoption.

Sirsa said Delhi has seen "the highest number of clean-air days in a decade," but the city's goal is "every day to be a clean-air day."

"Enforcement alone won't get us there. This is a 24x7 innovation mission," he added.

Applications are open to individuals, startups, IITs, research institutes, and companies across India until October 31, 2025, at www.dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in

"If a solution can cut PM, fit Delhi's budget, and install easily, we'll take it from trial to citywide use," Sirsa said. "That's how prototypes become public good, fast and where people need relief the most."

