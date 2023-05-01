'Goons In UP Begging For Mercy With Placards Around Necks': Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said there is no "mafia raj" in UP now.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said by focusing on development rather than "appeasement", the BJP government has increased the standard of living of people.

He also asserted that there is no "mafia raj" in the state and goons, who used to proudly move around, are now begging for mercy with placards around their necks.

Addressing a public gathering in Moradabad for the two-phase urban local body polls on May 4 and 11, Adityanath said, "The BJP government is moving forward with the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. We focused on development rather than appeasement of any one particular."

On the brass industry in Moradabad, he said it was experiencing a downturn and artisans were migrating. "But today, Moradabad's brass business is achieving its glory under our government. Exports have increased, and it is now more well-known internationally", he said.

Mr Adityanath also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a brass artwork made by Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain, an artisan from Moradabad, to the Chancellor of Germany.

The chief minister asserted that what the BJP government at the Centre had achieved in the last nine years, the opposition government could not in its 60 years in power.

Stressing that Uttar Pradesh is no longer any one's legacy, he said, "Now there is no 'mafia raj' in UP. No extortions or kidnappings for ransom take place. The common man is safe in the state, and mafia-goons who used to proudly wander on the streets are now begging for mercy with placards around their necks." He added that the government has fulfilled its promise of providing 24-hour electricity and has removed "darkness" from villages, streets, and houses.

"The scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore people continues. Free treatment is offered under the Ayushman Yojana. Houses are being given to the destitute, poor, and helpless under the PM Awas Yojana. Toilets are being built. LPG cylinders have been delivered to all the houses under the Ujjwala scheme. Clean water is being provided to everyone through electricity and drinking water schemes from village to village," he said.

