Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Android, Pixel Group: Report

Hundreds of employees have been reportedly laid off from Google.
Alphabet's Google on Thursday laid off hundreds of employees in its platforms and devices unit, which works on Android software, Pixel phones and the Chrome browser, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
