Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Android, Pixel Group: Report

Google on Thursday laid off employees in its platforms and devices unit, which works on Android software, Pixel phones and the Chrome browser,.

Read Time: 1 min
Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Android, Pixel Group: Report
Hundreds of employees have been reportedly laid off from Google.

Alphabet's Google on Thursday laid off hundreds of employees in its platforms and devices unit, which works on Android software, Pixel phones and the Chrome browser, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

