Google Fined Rs 136 Crore For 'Search Bias' By Competition Commission The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of US firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

India's antitrust watchdog was imposed Rs 136 crore fine on Google for "search bias", in the latest regulatory setback for the world's most popular internet search engine.The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of US firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets. "Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users," the CCI said in its order.The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said.