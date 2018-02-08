Google Fined Rs 136 Crore For 'Search Bias' By Competition Commission

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of US firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

All India | | Updated: February 08, 2018 20:27 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Google Fined Rs 136 Crore For 'Search Bias' By Competition Commission

Google will need to deposit the fine within 60 days.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Google abusing its dominance in online web search: Competition Commission
  2. "Google causing harm to its competitors as well as to users": CCI order
  3. Google will need to deposit fine within 60 days: Competition Commission
India's antitrust watchdog was imposed Rs 136 crore fine on Google for "search bias", in the latest regulatory setback for the world's most popular internet search engine.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of US firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

Comments
Close [X]
"Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users," the CCI said in its order.

The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


Trending

Google finedCompetition Commission of India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................