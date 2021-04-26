Google Doodle Thanks Covid Health Workers On World Immunization Week

Google: This World Immunization Week, we send our thanks to every public health worker

World Immunization Week 2021: Today's Google Doodle is a wonderful gif to say a big thank you to healthcare workers, doctors and researchers, across the world, who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the frontlines. ''This World Immunization Week, we send our thanks to every public health worker and scientific researcher working tirelessly to find ways to defeat COVID-19,'' the world's largest search engine tweeted.

This #WorldImmunizationWeek, we send our thanks to every public health worker and scientific researcher working tirelessly to find ways to defeat COVID-19 ❤️



— Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 26, 2021

Google on its website wrote, ''As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Over the coming weeks, we're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we'd like to say: To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you.''