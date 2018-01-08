Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Fearless Nadia On Her 110th Birth Anniversary Nadia came to India at the age of five, and while growing up learned many skills such as horseback riding, hunting, fishing and shooting during her stay in the North-West Frontier Province. She starred in movies like Desh Deepak and Noor-e-Yaman before getting her big break in Hunterwali.

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT Google Doodle pays tribute to Fearless Nadia, the original stunt queen of India New Delhi: Google Doodle paid a tribute to Fearless Nadia on her 110th birth anniversary. Mary Ann Evans, better known by her stage name Fearless Nadia was an actress and stuntwoman from Australia who made her mark in the Hindi film industry by her death defying acts. She is most remembered for her role in Hunterwali in 1935 which was one of the earliest female-lead Indian films. Nadia married Homi Wadia, a film maker and producer, and was married to him until her death on January 9, 1996. Incidentally, tomorrow will be her death anniversary.



Nadia came to India at the age of five, and while growing up learned many skills such as horseback riding, hunting, fishing and shooting during her stay in the North-West Frontier Province. She starred in movies like Desh Deepak and Noor-e-Yaman before getting her big break in Hunterwali.



Nadia chose her stage name as it sounded 'exotic' and in her early days as a dancer in a travelling troupe, an Armenian fortune teller suggested she change her name to one beginning with 'N'.



After she found success with Hunterwali, which showcased her stunts and talent to the full capacity, Nadia went on to star in a large number of movies performing all her stunts with ease, risking her life many a time.



In recent times, Kangana Ranaut's character Jaanbaaz Julia from the film Rangoon was inspired by Fearless Nadia. Julia too does her stunts in the film and her stardom rose great heights just like Nadia.



Fearless Nadia will always be remembered as the original Stunt Queen of India.



